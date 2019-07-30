close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 31, 2019

Bid to smuggle hashish foiled

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Excise and Narcotics Control Department officials on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 50 kilogram of hashish and arrested the accused who was impersonating as an army official.

“A team of the Excise Intelligence stopped a car in Mardan being driven by one Amir of Khushab in uniform of army captain and recovered 50 kg of hashish from his vehicle,” Azlan Aslam, the spokesman for the Excise and Narcotics Control Department said. He added the impersonator was arrested and a case registered against him.

