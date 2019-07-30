12 injured as jeep falls into ravine

MANSEHRA: Twelve persons, including three women and four children, were seriously injured when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Balakot on Tuesday. The driver of jeep, which was on its way to Balakot from Jujan village, lost control over steering while negotiating a sharp turn.

The locals rushed to scene and shifted the injured to civil hospital in Balakot from where doctors referred them to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad following emergency treatment. According to doctors, the condition of four children was serious. The police after lodging FIR started an investigation to ascertain exact cause behind the incident.