CM orders inquiry against absent staff of Jamrud hospital

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday paid surprise visits to Civil Hospital Jamrud and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Landikotal, in the Khyber district to inspect the health-care services being offered to citizens of the newly merged districts.

Visiting the Civil Hospital Jamrud, he took serious note of the staff which was absent from duty, non-functional vehicles and poor cleanliness, said an official handout.

The chief minister ordered an inquiry. He directed the officials to submit him a comprehensive report. Mahmood Khan met with patients and inquired about the health care standards. Talking to the general public, the chief minister stated that the unannounced visits were part of the effort to evaluate the government services first-hand and take remedial measures accordingly.

He said the provincial government would give due priority to the governance issues in the newly-merged tribal districts to bring about speedy development so that people can reap the benefits of the merger. In another surprise visit to the Landikotal Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, residents welcomed the chief minister.

Speaking to the chief minister, residents complained that non-availability of a woman gynaecologist was causing hardships. The people decried the non-availability of technicians due to which the dialysis and ultrasound machines were lying useless.

The chief minister said a woman gynaecologist would be provided to the hospital within the coming weeks.He said recruitment of 400-500 doctors and other technical staff was under process which would ensure availability of all necessary staff in the hospitals of the newly merged tribal districts.

Mahmood Khan took serious notice of the practice of referring patients to private clinics. He said all those found involved in this practice would be sent home and only those doctors would be allowed to continue with jobs who were willing to serve with sincerity. The chief minister directed the Healthcare Commission to inspect all private laboratories for registration and best practices.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign in the province by planting a Chinar tree at Peshawar Zoo. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he stated that 1.208 billion plants have been raised against a target of 1 billion by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government.

Mahmood Khan added that the present federal government had embarked on a challenging task to plant 10 billion plants during the next four years out of which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would plant 1 billion trees.

The chief minister clarified that the present government had also taken pragmatic steps against timber mafia.

Mahmood Khan added that due to the previous billion tree afforestation project, the forest cover in the province has increased by 6.3 per cent along with providing job opportunities to over 0.5 million people in the province.

Commenting on the current incidents of forest fires, the chief minister said that a committee had been formed to investigate the incidents and fix responsibilities accordingly and all those found involved will be brought to justice.

Figures provided by the Forest Department indicate that 12.5 million saplings are ready for planting during the current monsoon season, said a handout. It said 3.451 million will be planted in the Central Southern Region-I, 4.152 million in Northern Forest Region-II Abbottabad, 0.843 million in Malakand Forest Region-III and 4.935 million in the newly merged tribal districts.