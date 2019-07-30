KMU extends registration date for ETEA test

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) has extended to August 5 the last date for the online registration of the ETEA medical entrance test 2019.

The test will be held on Sunday, 25th August, simultaneously in over 40 indoor halls at seven regional centres across the province. According to a press statement released by the KMU Directorate of Admission after the extension, applicants can now get registered up to 5th August 04:00 pm.

It is worth mentioning here that according to the previous schedule, July 31 was the last date for online registration for appearing in the KMU-ETEA medical entrance test 2019.The press release said the KMU decided to extend the last date for online registration to August 5 on the demand from the remaining candidates and parents.

The online registration process was launched on July17. Up to 38,702 candidates including 23,055 male and 15,657 female candidates got registered for the test were issued online roll number slips by own choice at their nearest indoor halls.

The scratch cards amounting Rs2,500 are available at 24 branches of the Muslim Commercial Bank at 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan for online registration.