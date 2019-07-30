Protesters attack sacrificial animals market in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The members of Naujawanan-e-Qabail attacked sacrificial animals market which was set up at the railway station here on Tuesday.

The protesters attacked the ‘illegal’ market of sacrificial animals set up at a vacant plot of land at a railway station in Landikotal.The angry protesters broke the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed at the market and torched the banners.

They also shouted slogans against the assistant commissioner Landikotal.Speaking on the occasion, Naujawanan-e-Qabail president Israr Ahmad Shinwari and Mairajuddin Shinwari said their forefathers had leased out the land to the railways.

They claimed that the lease time had expired and the establishment of the cattle market was illegal. They said that the market was established illegally with the backing of the Landikotal assistant commissioner. The protesters said that though the government had exempted the merged districts form the collection of taxes for five years, the market owners were collecting Rs600 from the customers for per animal.They said that Rs100 were being charged for sheep and goat which was injustice with the poor tribesmen.

Denying the allegations, the owners of the market said that they have got the plot on rent for 15 days after fulfilling the proper procedure.