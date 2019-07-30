Huawei to establish 7 ICT academies

Islamabad: Huawei has planned to establish seven ICT academies and cultivate 3,000 ICT talents in 2019. Through academy the company has collaborated with 15 universities across Pakistan to date.

Since entering Pakistan in 1998, Huawei has maintained robust growth and contributed to Pakistan’s overall ICT industry development. Today employs about 1,600 people in the country, 91% of whom are Pakistani nationals.

In 2018 alone, Huawei spent $224 million in local procurement, and invested $10 million to establish a Huawei Technical Support Center which has 800 ICT engineers.

Huawei has also committed to cultivating local talent in Pakistan through programs like the Huawei ICT Academy, through which the company has collaborated with 15 universities across Pakistan to date. Huawei announced its business results for the first half of 2019: $58.34 billion in revenue, a 23.2% increase over the same period last year. The company's net profit margin for H1 2019 was 8.7%.

According to Huawei's Chairman, Liang Hua, operations are smooth and the organization is as sound as ever. With effective management and an excellent performance across all financial indicators, Huawei's business has remained robust in the first half of 2019. In Huawei's carrier business, H1 sales revenue reached $21.29 billion, with steady growth in production and shipment of equipment for wireless networks, optical transmission, data communications, IT, and related product domains. To date, Huawei has secured 50 commercial 5G contracts and has shipped more than 150,000 base stations to markets around the world.

In Huawei's enterprise business, H1 sales revenue was $4.59 billion. Huawei continues to enhance its ICT portfolio across multiple domains, including cloud, artificial intelligence, campus networks, data centers, Internet of Things, and intelligent computing. It remains a trusted supplier for government and utility customers, as well as customers in commercial sectors like finance, transportation, energy, and automobile.

In Huawei's consumer business, H1 sales revenue hit $32.1 billion. Huawei's smartphone shipments (including Honor phones) reached 118 million units, up 24%YoY.The company also saw rapid growth in its shipments of tablets, PCs, and wearables.