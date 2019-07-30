Effective policing measures being adopted to curb crime: SP

Islamabad: Effective policing measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to curb crime, win public support and bridge the gap between police and public through performance.

It was stated by SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery’ held in the area of Sabzi Mandi police station. The ‘Open Kutchery’ was organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public. The notables of the areas, all Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers of police station falling in the jurisdiction of City police zone were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Industrial Area) listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

Sayed Aziz urged the citizens to help police by identifying the anti-social elements in their surroundings and support police in its efforts to curb crime. He said effective policing is not possible without support of people and public cooperation.

The SP (Industrial Area) said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices. Strict action would be taken after complaints against them.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan ‘First Salute then proceed decently for good repute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam) which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

He said that complaints of the citizens against land grabbers were being focused and efforts are underway to curb drug-peddling activities. The problems and complaints of the people in the area would be resolved on time.