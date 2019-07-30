close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

AIOU announces FA result

Islamabad

A
APP
July 31, 2019

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Tuesday announced Intermediate (FA) results of its thousands of students across the country. These students were appeared in autumn, 2018 examination, said a press release issue here. According to Controller Exams, the intimation cards have been issued to concerned students at their postal addresses. The same has also been placed at the university’s website.

