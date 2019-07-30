AIOU announces FA result

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Tuesday announced Intermediate (FA) results of its thousands of students across the country. These students were appeared in autumn, 2018 examination, said a press release issue here. According to Controller Exams, the intimation cards have been issued to concerned students at their postal addresses. The same has also been placed at the university’s website.
