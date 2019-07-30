BRSP chief awarded

Islamabad: Nadir Gul Barech, a renowned development professional and Chief Executive Officer of the Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) received the 7th FPCCI Achievement Award from President Arif Alvi in an award ceremony hosted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The FPCCI Achievement Award is one of the most prestigious accolades to recognise performance of individuals and organisations with outstanding performance in economic and socio-economic development. It honours dedicated individuals and enterprises of Pakistani origin who have made sustained contribution in building the country’s image.

Nadir Gul Barech has been working in the development sector for the last few decades and has been an advocate and flag-bearer of social change and development in Balochistan. His tireless efforts towards social development through poverty eradication has brought a pivotal change in the lives of millions of the marginalized communities in Balochistan.