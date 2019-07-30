Action against director colleges demanded for alleged corrupt practices

Rawalpindi: Former president of All Punjab Teachers Association, Dr. Sagheer Alam Chaudhry has drawn attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards what he alleged corruption , fraudulent activities and irregularities of Director of Education (Colleges), Rawalpindi Division.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Sagheer Alam while disclosing irregularities and corruption by Jahanzeb Khan has demanded his suspension and inquiry as well as strict action against him under the law.

To start with, Sagheer Alam alleged that the education director Jahanzeb Khan misused grants of different heads without approval of Secretary, Higher Education, Punjab. The education director was appointed purely on political basis by the previous government on the verge of its tenure while removing Malik M Asghar without any charge. Principals of Government College for Women, 6th Road, Murree Road and Daulatla, etc became victims of his corruption. They had submitted many letters/applications with the higher authorities of DPI Colleges, Secretary Higher Education Department, Punjab for holding inquiry but till this date no action has been taken against him. This raises question mark on the role of DPI-Colleges and silence of administrative department, he said.

Continuing his allegations, Sagheer Alam alleged that HED, Punjab, Lahore released Rs60 millions plus in the fiscal year 2018-19 for the purchase of revenue components like furniture, IT components, science equipment and machinery, etc for six colleges of Rawalpindi Division. The procedure was stated to call the tenders from the bidders and then the committee was constituted. Director Colleges prepared comparative statement at his own level and the supply orders were issued after having meeting of the bidders individually and then supply orders were issued in different dates instead of a single lot at a single date to make sure the transparency.

As the supply of the revenue components stated and items were delivered to the colleges, the principals/project directors demanded an attested copy of the technical tender with specification approved by the purchase committee, samples of items and supply order. The principals and project directors claimed that the purchased/delivered revenue components look like of substandard quality and even they are unable to check the quantity of the items.

Similarly, director colleges collected huge money from government as well as private colleges to conduct sports activities at division level but he paid only Rs one lac for the refreshment and grabbed rest of money in his own pocket.

However, when this correspondent approached director colleges for getting his statement on allegations against him, he openly and clearly declared them wrong. In short, Jahanzeb Khan said that the supply orders were made with the signature of the purchase committee. Principals and Project Directors are not authorised to ask about the provision of the requisites.