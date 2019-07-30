MoU signed

A delegation from Modern Vocational and Technical College (MVTC), China, visited University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore.

The delegation comprised MVTC President Professor Cao Yanli, Vice-President Professor Sun Yongmin, International Office Vice-Dean Professor Zhang Ying and Dr Hao Yang. The delegates held a meeting with UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two institutions which called for collaboration in international research in major areas of academia, including business and technologies studies. UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam and MVTC President Professor Cao Yanli signed the document on behalf of their respective organisations.

Dr Mugheesud Din Sheikh, Dr Shoukat Iqbal and Professor Dr Muhammad Yousaf were also present on this occasion. The UMT rector appraised the delegation that UMT was providing quality education and had a conducive learning environment for international students. He said that UMT had a state-of-the-art Chinese language centre. Dr Muhammad Aslam presented a souvenir to Professor Cao Yanli. ***