Maryam running ‘Abba Bachao’ campaign: Yasmin

LAHORE: The past corrupt government gifted the present govt loans of Rs100 billion while Maryam Bibi is running ‘Abba Bachao’ campaign.

Referring to PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said she (Maryam) was running a campaign to save her father. The minister stated this while chairing the 13th syndicate meeting held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. The meeting was attended by FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, University of Health Sciences VC Dr Javed Akram, Dr Amjad Saqib, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Fayyaz Butt, Government Mozang Teaching Hospital MS, MPA Umul Baneen, LUMS VC and the representatives of different departments were also present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid took presentation on the design and all other matters of new state-of-the-art Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital. She said new auditorium would be constructed in FJMU. She said installation of new tube-well in FJMU was also approved to ensure the supply of clean water. The post for a storekeeper was approved in the meeting. Construction of new hostel in Government Mozang Teaching Hospital was also approved. Approval was given to new initiatives to ensure cleanliness in the university and allied hospitals. It was decided to shift the university on solar energy. Yasmin Rashid said, “We are trying to shift all government hospitals on solar energy.”