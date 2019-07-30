IG to pay surprise visits to police stations

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said he will start surprise visits to different districts and police stations of the province from the next month and in case of any violation of SOPs the DPO concerned will be held directly accountable.

He said that cameras installed in SHOs’ rooms and lock-ups should have backup system and data of at least one week so that in any untoward incident the video recording of the cameras could be produced in court as evidence and a transparent inquiry of the incident could be carried out.

He expressed these views while presiding over a video-link conference of police officers at Central Police Office here on Tuesday. He said that if any citizen was found kept in illegal custody or tortured or escaped from police custody, a strict legal and departmental action should be taken against the circle officer and SHO concerned while in case of death in custody the relevant DPO would be deemed directly responsible. He said that all RPOs and DPOs should devise security plan for Eidul Azha in their own supervision. A plan should also be devised for the security of cattle markets and shopping centres, he added. Meanwhile, the IG directed the Lahore capital city police officer CCPO, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to hold special events to commemorate Youm-e-Shuhada on August 4 and invite the families of martyrs to the events as chief guests.