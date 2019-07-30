‘Defects in underpasses cause traffic pressure’

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Ali Malik briefed NAB Lahore DG on working, infrastructure, traffic problems and their possible solutions.

Briefing the DG, Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik said city traffic introduced electronic monitoring system to improve the financial affairs of the city traffic police. He said engineering defects in construction of most underpasses in Lahore are a cause of traffic pressure. Delays in construction work caused numerous traffic complaints, prompting top officials to complain several times but no one listened. In case of road accidents, there is a complaint of non-cooperation from the agencies concerned, he said and added that the Lahore Parking Company was created in 2015 but traffic problems remain unsolved.

The construction of inaccessible places in the parking plaza failed to gain public attention, parking lots was removed from the basement of several major shopping plazas and illegal shops were constructed, the CTO said and added that housing societies did not consider traffic management issues at the time of receiving of NOCs.

Last year, Rs 70 million was collected and deposited in the government treasury but we could not get proper concessions, he said.

Presiding over the briefing, the NAB DG said the NAB’s services are available to solve problems of traffic police. The issues will be brought to the notice of the authorities on priorities. The focal personnel of various organisations should be deployed so that problems can be addressed promptly, he said and added that reforms in institutions are of paramount importance for further improvement in performance. Traffic police introduce better reforms for which CTO Liaqat Ali Malik deserves commendation, he said and calls on all stakeholders for briefing after Eid on alleged negligence in traffic issues. Municipal Corporation, Education Department, LDA, NHA, Wasa and Lahore Parking Company officials to be summoned.

