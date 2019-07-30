MKRMS seminar tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) Jang Group of Newspapers in collaboration with LWMC, will hold a seminar regarding “Eidul Azha, Sacrifice and Cleanliness” on Thursday (tomorrow) at a hotel at 2:30pm. Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal and Agriculture Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari will be chief guest at the seminar.
