MKRMS seminar tomorrow

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) Jang Group of Newspapers in collaboration with LWMC, will hold a seminar regarding “Eidul Azha, Sacrifice and Cleanliness” on Thursday (tomorrow) at a hotel at 2:30pm. Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal and Agriculture Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari will be chief guest at the seminar.