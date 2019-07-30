close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 31, 2019

MKRMS seminar tomorrow

Lahore

 
July 31, 2019

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) Jang Group of Newspapers in collaboration with LWMC, will hold a seminar regarding “Eidul Azha, Sacrifice and Cleanliness” on Thursday (tomorrow) at a hotel at 2:30pm. Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal and Agriculture Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari will be chief guest at the seminar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore