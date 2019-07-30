Maximum trees needed to avoid climate change impact

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday launched tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the Punjab House, Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that maximum tree plantation was needed to avoid the climate change impacts, said a handout issued here. Trees are true friends of human beings and children should be especially sensitised on the importance of green environment in society, he said.

He asserted that the target of tree plantation would be achieved and “Clean and Green Punjab” programme would be helpful in combating the growing challenges of climate change. Increasing forests size could help in combating environmental degradation, he said adding that recent rains were also beneficial for growth of saplings.

The chief minister said that every department should plant maximum number of trees and citizens, especially the youth, should also be involved in the activity through social forestry. He said that the Forest Department would also provide plants to citizens for in-house plantation while tree plantation had been made compulsory in housing societies in the province.

Provincial Minister for Sports and Tourism Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, ACS and others were also present. grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss of human lives in army aviation plane crash incident in Rawalpindi and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured, adding that the administrative officers should supervise the provision of medical facilities to the injured.