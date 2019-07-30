US seeks Germany’s ‘help to secure’ Strait of Hormuz

BERLIN: The United States has asked Germany to join an international naval mission to help secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the US embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday, as tensions mount between Washington and Iran.

The request comes after Britain last week ordered its navy to escort UK-flagged ships in the world´s busiest oil shipping lane in response to Iranian soldiers seizing a tanker in the flashpoint entrance to the Gulf.

"We´ve formally asked Germany to join France and the UK to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and combat Iranian aggression," said a statement by embassy spokeswoman Tamara Sternberg-Greller.

"Members of the German government have been clear that freedom of navigation should be protected... Our question is, protected by whom?"

Long-simmering tensions have spiked between Tehran and Washington since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last year and reimposed biting sanctions on the Islamic republic.

The US and Gulf powerhouse Saudi Arabia have since accused Iran of being behind multiple mysterious attacks on tankers in the Gulf in June, which Iran denies.

Iran also shot down an unmanned US aircraft in June, after which Trump announced that he had called off retaliatory air strikes at the last minute because the resulting death toll would have been too high.

Since then a series of incidents involving oil tankers have heightened tensions. The US request to NATO ally Germany is highly controversial in the country, where many politicians fear any naval mission, especially one led by the United States, could heighten the risk of conflict and drag European powers into a war.

Berlin has been clear it rejects Trump´s strategy of "maximum pressure" on Iran. Britain detained an Iranian tanker off its overseas territory of Gibraltar in early July on allegations it was breaching EU sanctions on Syria.

In what many read as a tit-for-tat move, Iran´s Revolutionary Guards two weeks later impounded a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. Britain said last week it was planning a European-led protection force there, but has since suggested such a mission should involve the United States.

Meanwhile, the captain of an Iranian tanker seized in Gibraltar, provoking a diplomatic crisis between Tehran and London, has accused Royal Marines of unnecessary "brute force" when detaining the ship, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The supertanker was seized on July 4 by Gibraltar police and British special forces from the United Kingdom off the overseas British territory.

The ship was suspected of carrying oil to war-torn Syria in violation of EU sanctions. In an interview with the BBC released on Tuesday, the Indian captain, who asked to remain anonymous, said Royal Marines boarded the Grace 1 ship and made his unarmed crew kneel on deck at gunpoint.

In a statement, Britain´s defence ministry said it "was a standard boarding that was carried out in full compliance with international rules and norms". In the interview, the captain said that in the early hours of July 4, he was radioed a police request to board his ship and lowered his ladder.

But he said before anyone could board, a military helicopter landed on the ship and Royal Marines came on. "They didn´t care whether I was master...we had 28 unarmed crew. I was in a state of shock, everybody was in a state of shock," he was quoted as saying.

"How do you come on a ship like this with armed forces and such brute force. For what reason?," he asked. The marines could have simply boarded and told him he was under arrest, he added according to the BBC.

In a statement, police in Gibraltar said the military intervened to support them, "applying the minimum use of force maxim". The Gibraltar government, meanwhile, said it had evidence contradicting the account of the captain, who has already been questioned.