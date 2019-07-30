close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
AFP
July 31, 2019

Brazil police end Neymar rape probe over lack of evidence

Sports

AFP
July 31, 2019

SAO PUALO: Police in Brazil probing rape allegations against football superstar Neymar have closed the case due to a lack of evidence, the Sao Paulo attorney general’s office said Monday.

The police decision was set to be sent to prosecutors on Tuesday, who will have 15 days to evaluate the case, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office told AFP. A final ruling on the case will be made by a judge.

A spokesman for Neymar said he was not able to comment on the police decision. Sao Paulo police are due to hold a news conference on Tuesday. Neymar has vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May. The ugly affair, which has dominated headlines and conversations in the soccer-mad country for weeks, overshadowed Brazil’s preparations for the Copa America.

