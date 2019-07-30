De Rossi eager to run out at Boca’s iconic Bombonera

BUENOS AIRES: World Cup winning Italian veteran Daniele De Rossi said he cannot wait to play in the iconic Bombonera stadium as he was unveiled by new club Boca Juniors on Monday.

The 36-year-old midfielder has signed a one-year contract with the Argentine giants after bringing down the curtain on his 18-year Roma career at the end of last season.

He was cheered wildly when presented to fans at the Bombonera stadium and given the number 16 shirt — the same as he wore at Roma. “If you love football, if you like great stadiums full of passion, no-one should deny themselves an experience like this,” he said when asked if he had a message for footballers in Europe.

Boca are one of the most successful sides not just in Argentina but the whole of South America. “My aim is the same as Boca’s ... to win the Libertadores, win the league. From what I’ve heard it’s to win everything,” said De Rossi.