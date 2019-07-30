close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
AFP
July 31, 2019

Sri Lanka considering foreign coaches

AFP
July 31, 2019

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka was considering applications from three “top international cricket coaches”, Sports Minister Harin Fernando said Tuesday amid reports incumbent Chandika Hathurusingha has been asked to quit.

Fernando said there were three top international coaches willing to replace Hathurusingha.

Without naming Hathurusingha, the minister said the coach’s remuneration — $40,000 a month — was too high, adding: “If we are winning only 35 percent of the games, no need to pay such high fees to coaches.”

Fernando said the international candidates were asking for lower salaries. “For the price we are paying now, we can get two foreign coaches,” he said. “We must renegotiate the high fees we are paying at the moment. If they don’t agree, they can go,” he said.

