Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

In-form SL eye rare series sweep

Sports

A
July 31, 2019

COLOMBO: Bangladesh have struggled in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza and are in a scrap to avoid their first winless series in Asia since 2014 as they face Sri Lanka in the third One-day International (ODI) on Wednesday (today).

Sri Lanka kicked off the post-Lasith Malinga era with a resounding seven-wicket victory in the second ODI, and are now in line to seal their first clean sweep in a one-day series featuring more than one game since June 2016.

Malinga’s is yet another huge loss for a team that has for long struggled to cope with the departure of yesteryear’s superstars. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s dream of picking up a maiden series win in Sri Lanka has been quashed.

In the absence of their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and regular captain Mashrafe Mortaza, they have been outplayed in the two games so far. Bangladesh haven’t finished a bilateral series in Asia winless since 2014. They will be looking to avoid defeat on Wednesday and keep that trend alive.

