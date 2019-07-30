Fake enthusiasm

Like in many other cities of Pakistan, the contemptuous practice of ‘astroturfing’ is also gaining ground in Islamabad. Money and other resources are being used to create the hypocritical illusion of grassroots enthusiasm. I have attended many such events here where fake enthusiasm is generated, and where half truths and lies are spread to catch the attention of the highest bidder. These apparently grassroots-based citizen groups or coalitions are primarily conceived, created and/or funded by corporations, industry trade associations, and political parties.

Audience are assembled and in some functions, I have observed workers hired to clap and cheer on a project. They try to make it seem as if their work is worth investing in because of such perceived interest in it and then launder away any funds they manage to receive. As long as this practice continues, opportunities will never improve because nothing genuine is done reform and revolutionize such organizations. Let us put away all deceit, hypocrisy and slander to build a just and transparent society where the truth prevails, not deceitful lies and half truths. Let our efforts be genuine. Let our love be genuine for this country and our countrymen who are suffering the most. Let us abhor what is evil and hold fast to what is good.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad