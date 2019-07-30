Rain wrath

Once again, Karachi looks like Venice with the flooded streets and alleyways filled with murky and filthy gutter water. Rain beautifies other countries and other areas, but for Karachi it only brings difficulties. Several areas experienced prolonged power outages and it has become an increasingly frustrating phenomenon. You can expect the lights to go out when the rain comes down. More saddening to hear was that the heavy downpour claimed eight lives, including two minors as they became victims of electrocution.

The rain has brought traffic to a standstill in many areas. Moreover, in low-lying areas houses are submerged in sewage water and fields are being destroyed by water-logging in surrounding villages. I hope that the concerned authorities will try harder to ensure that the monsoon season is not as damaging as it is every year. I request that the Sindh government look into this matter and make the rain blessing instead of a curse.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi