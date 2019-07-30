Water safety

Recently a tragic boat accident took place at the Tarbela Dam Lake. A number of such accidents have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people have gone out in boats for picnic and drowned in the river. There have also been reports regarding people swimming in dams and drowning. It is a very sad thing to learn of such accidents which can be prevented if the local authorities/government enforced strict measures to safeguard the lives of people going out in the water.

All boats must be registered and strictly instructed to use life jackets. Similarly, strict supervision must be enforced to stop people swimming near dams. Just like people visiting any construction site are supposed to wear steel helmets similarly it is mandatory for every person who ventures to go into water to wear a life jacket. These rules must be enforced strictly by the local authorities in order to save lives.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad Nasim Qureshi

Islamabad