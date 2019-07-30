close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Road to friendship

Newspost

 
July 31, 2019

A significant achievement for our current government has been the strengthening of Pak-US relations. The recently concluded tour of the PM has been a great success for us. The US’s friendship with India and growing tensions with us had been worrying to say the least. We are grateful for the new ties but should remain cautious of exploitation.

Now the US wishes to withdraw peacefully from Afghanistan so we should serve as a medium between these opposing sides. We should remember to make smart decisions and not play into anyone’s hands, keeping our own interests in mind. Therefore, our utmost priority should be focusing on what we need more than sacrificing everything for the sake of compromise.

Tarique M Malak

Rawalpindi

