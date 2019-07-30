Just a number?

Firdous Jamal has been a highly respected TV and film actor for a very long time. However, his popularity has fallen greatly following his negative comments about Mahira Khan, an internationally recognized artist in a morning show. The 65-year-old veteran actor said that Mahira was too old to play a heroine and should play a mother as a 34-year-old woman because that was more appropriate.

If Mr Jamal has issues with the age of other artists, it is the right time for him to call it a day and pave the way for the junior artists to demonstrate their acting skills. After all, if she is too old to play the heroine, then he is long past retirement age and should act more like it.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA