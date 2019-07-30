close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 31, 2019

Just a number?

Newspost

 
July 31, 2019

Firdous Jamal has been a highly respected TV and film actor for a very long time. However, his popularity has fallen greatly following his negative comments about Mahira Khan, an internationally recognized artist in a morning show. The 65-year-old veteran actor said that Mahira was too old to play a heroine and should play a mother as a 34-year-old woman because that was more appropriate.

If Mr Jamal has issues with the age of other artists, it is the right time for him to call it a day and pave the way for the junior artists to demonstrate their acting skills. After all, if she is too old to play the heroine, then he is long past retirement age and should act more like it.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost