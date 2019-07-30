Police van overturns, killing two criminals

SUKKUR: A CIA Police van carrying three accused of a murder case overturned due to

overspeeding near Tando Adam in Mirpurkhas, killing two alleged criminals and injuring three, including two cops, on Tuesday.The incident resulted on the spot death of Lakshman and Virjan, while one of the accused Papu kolhi and two other policemen Noman and Amin Mangrio were critically injured.