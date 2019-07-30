close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Police van overturns, killing two criminals

National

SUKKUR: A CIA Police van carrying three accused of a murder case overturned due to

overspeeding near Tando Adam in Mirpurkhas, killing two alleged criminals and injuring three, including two cops, on Tuesday.The incident resulted on the spot death of Lakshman and Virjan, while one of the accused Papu kolhi and two other policemen Noman and Amin Mangrio were critically injured.

