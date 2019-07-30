KP govt to recruit 65,000 teachers, says education adviser

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education, Ziaullah Bangash said on Tuesday 65,000 teachers would be recruited for meeting the criteria of four teachers for every primary School according to five years plan. He said this during a press briefing at the Cabinet Room of the Civil Secretariat Peshawar, said an official handout. The adviser said that this year 17,000 teachers had been recruited12,000 were under process and 12,000 more posts would be advertised and 11,000 primary schools’ posts would be sanctioned.

Of strengthening the primary education, Ziaullah Bangash said 3,000 school teachers would be appointed for enhancement of teaching methodology and better classroom environment. The advisor added that due to these policies, the results of government schools had improved and put at 73 percent in the Secondary School Certificate and 83 percent in Higher SSC. He said e-transfer policy would be launched on August 1st for teacher’s transfer transparency.