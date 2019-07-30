KP CM visits hospitals in Jamrud, Landikotal

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday paid surprise visits to Civil Hospital Jamrud and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Landikotal, in the Khyber district to inspect the health-care services being offered to citizens of the newly merged districts.

Visiting the Civil Hospital Jamrud, he took serious note of the staff which was absent from duty, non-functional vehicles and poor cleanliness, said an official handout. The chief minister ordered an inquiry. He directed the officials to submit him a comprehensive report. Mahmood Khan met with patients and inquired about the health care standards.

Talking to the general public, the chief minister stated that the unannounced visits were part of the effort to evaluate the government services first-hand and take remedial measures accordingly.

He said the provincial government would give due priority to the governance issues in the newly-merged tribal districts to bring about speedy development so that people can reap the benefits of the merger.

In another surprise visit to the Landikotal Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, residents welcomed the chief minister.

Speaking to the chief minister, residents complained that non-availability of a woman gynaecologist was causing hardships. The people decried the non-availability of technicians due to which the dialysis and ultrasound machines were lying useless.

The chief minister said a woman gynaecologist would be provided to the hospital within the coming weeks. He said recruitment of 400-500 doctors and other technical staff was under process which would ensure availability of all necessary staff in the hospitals of the newly merged tribal districts.

Mahmood Khan took serious notice of the practice of referring patients to private clinics. He said all those found involved in this practice would be sent home and only those doctors would be allowed to continue with jobs who were willing to serve with sincerity. The chief minister directed the Healthcare Commission to inspect all private laboratories for registration and best practices.