Zero-tolerance policy to root out smuggling: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah said that smuggling is a serious problem faced in Pakistan and the sole purpose of formation of this committee is to ensure that this menace can be eradicated.

The second meeting of Anti-Smuggling Steering Committee that was formed on July 1, 2019, on prime minister’s directives was held in the committee room of Ministry of Interior which was led by Ijaz Shah along with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.

All the four sub-committees submitted comprehensive action plans on assigned TORs. The interior minister expressed surprise that for seventy years, the subject of smuggling remained neglected despite massive loss to the economy of the country.

The minister for Maritime Affairs said that smuggling through sea and issue of illegal jetties which was causing loss of billions of dollars in exports of fisheries and is a major issue. Secretary commerce highlighted the tariff anomalies and steps required to regulate Afghan Transit Trade.

In order to ensure efficient control, the committee unanimously agreed upon increased collaboration with Customs and Border Force. The installation of advanced systems on bordering areas was also emphasised upon.

The meeting concluded with a promise to come up with workable plan to execute the taken decisions. “We have to make sure that we get rid of this problem, it has damaged our economy over the years and we cannot let it go further like this. I request all the committee members to work hand in hand with full dedication to ensure that our desired goals are achieved in time” said Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah.