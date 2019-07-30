close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Rain, thunderstorms likely in Punjab in next 24 hours

July 31, 2019

LAHORE: Different localities Tuesday received light-to-moderate rain, which lowered temperatures to an extent in the city. The maximum temperature was recorded as 34 C in the city.

An official of the Met Office said dmainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the province; however, rain/wind-thunderstorm was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala divisions during the next 24 hours.

He said moderate monsoon currents were still entering lower parts of the country and likely to weaken gradually during the next 24 hours. However, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were likely to enter northeastern parts of the country from Wednesday night and may bring moderate-to-heavy rains during the next two to three days in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha divisions. He said the current monsoon rains occurring in Punjab were beneficial for rice crop. During the past 24 hours, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan divisions.

