PPP has no likeminded group, says KP leader

PESHAWAR: Former senior minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rahimdad Khan said on Tuesday that there was no likeminded group in the party. “There could be differences among the workers on various issues and it does not mean someone is forming his own group within the PPP,” he told The News dispelling the impression that some dissidents were holding their separate meetings against the sitting provincial leadership.

Rahimdad, who remained as PPP’s provincial president, claimed that every worker within the party has access to central and provincial leadership and could present their point of view. He observed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was aware of the problems of the party workers.

When asked about the provincial party’s leaders meeting at the residence of the Khan Pervez in Nowshera, Rahimdad Khan said that was not a meeting but Khan Pervez had invited them after his recovery from illness. He said since the workers and leaders had been inquiring about his health when he was not well so he invited them all.

The dissidents within the party had been stating that the provincial leaders had gathered at the residence of PPP leader in Nowshera to discuss future line of action. Rahimdad dispelled the impression that he had attended the meeting. He pointed out that he could not do so because of the death of his cousin.

PPP dissident Misbahuddin also dismissed reports about formation of any likeminded group, saying they have differences within the party but they had neither any plan nor discussed formation of group within the party.

The difference of opinion, he said, was beauty of democracy and PPP was a major political force and the workers raised their problems at every forum.