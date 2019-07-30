close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Girl shot dead, another hurt over child custody issue

National

SIALKOT: A girl was shot dead while another sustained injuries over a dispute of custody of child on Klasswala Road near Pasrur on Tuesday.

Rasoolan Bibi had contracted second marriage with Nadeem. To it, her first husband Rasheed demanded the custody of their one-and-a-half-year- old son Asim. Rasoolan Bibi, who was not willing to give the baby back, allegedly persuaded her second husband Nadeem and his brother Waqar to take revenge from Rasheed and stop him from demanding the baby back.

On the day of the incident, Waqar and his unidentified accomplices entered the settlement of gypsies and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, nine-year-old Maryam, daughter of Ashraf, was killed on the spot while her relative Kalu sustained injuries.

It is told that the deceased, the injured man, the accused persons and the complainant were all relatives. On the report of Rasheeda Bibi, the mother of the killed girl, the police have registered a case against eight accused, including Rasoolan Bibi, Nadeem and Waqar.

