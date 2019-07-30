close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
P
PR
July 31, 2019

Naval chief appreciates Bahria University’s academic excellence

National

P
PR
July 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI (M), chaired the 41st meeting of the Board of Governors of Bahria University at its head office Islamabad.

A detailed briefing was given to the board on the progress of the various ongoing projects, with special reference to the growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic and nonacademic areas.

The Naval Chief who is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors of the Bahria University appreciated efforts for focusing on students grooming through academic teachings and its core values of integrity, creativity and excellence.

He also appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision and mission, including the programmes in the domain of maritime research and studies. This has made it to become the first maritime university of Pakistan to contribute towards blue economy.

The meeting was attended by members including senior naval officers, secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, financial adviser planning, Ministry of Finance, Rector BU and relevant top management.

