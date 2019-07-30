VIP culture, nepotism eliminated from Punjab, claims minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal Tuesday said the chief minister believes in public service and the dream of equal development and progress across the province will be materialised soon.

In a statement issued here, he said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reforms were being introduced in Punjab. He said that VIP culture had been eliminated and the government resources were being utilised for the general public only. He said that Nawaz Sharif had established monarchy in the largest province of the country.

The PTI government eradicated the culture of nepotism and now the governmental resources could not be wasted on relatives. The former rulers committed corruption to the core and the government had complete proofs of their misdeeds and embezzlements.

He said that details of past 10 years corruption would be brought to light. Meanwhile, Mian Aslam Iqbal visited the Lahore Museum here Tuesday. Lahore Museum Director Nasir Jamal Hotiyana gave a briefing to the minister about museum’s history, infrastructure and business model.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction over performance and business model of the museum and maintained that a treasure trove of antique items was available in this museum but its failure in non-generation of own resources was regrettable.

Lahore Museum should generate its resources instead of depending on the government funds, he added. The minister ordered for devising a suitable business and marketing plan by the museum, adding that museums managed through the best marketing systems the world over. He ordered for making the display sections more attractive and eye-catching.

The marketing plan should be devised by going through the best business models adopted in different countries of the world, he added.

He said that huge foreign exchange could be earned through tourism and it was imperative that foreign tourists should be fully sensitised about the unique historical treasure available in the museum.