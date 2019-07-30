Civil-military leadership on same page to defend Pakistan: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said it is time that Europe should come out of ‘Islamophobia’, adding terrorism has nothing to do with Islam.

“The significance of Pakistan in the world is unprecedented these days, under the leadership of Imran Khan the image of Pakistan is getting better due to successful policies of the government”, the governor while addressing a welcoming ceremony on ‘National narrative on intolerance, extremism and terrorism, “Pegham-e-Pakistan” here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor ul Haq Qadri, Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Professor Qibla Ayaz, Central Chief of Jamaat Ahl e Hadith Professor Sajid Mir, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Secretary Wafaq ul Madaris Qari Haneef Jalandhri, Professor Doctor Masoom Yaseen Zai and Doctor Muhammad Zia ul Haq from International Islamic University, Chairman Shia Madaris Allama Riaz Najafi and representatives from various religious parties were also present on the occasion.

The world has received a clear message that civil-military leadership is on the same page to defend Pakistan, State of Madina vision will be imposed in Pakistan, to defeat terrorist agenda in Pakistan we will need to pitch in individual and collective efforts and the whole nation is standing in support of its armed forces in war against terrorism, the governor said and added that including members of armed forces as well as 70 thousand Pakistanis embraced Shahadat and Pakistan incurred the loss of 100 billion dollars but ‘we are content that we will remove the cancer of terrorism from our country’.

He said extremism and sectarianism are big issues of Pakistan which demand immediate resolution. In these efforts, a unanimous verdict "Pegham e Pakistan" from more than five thousand religious scholars is a step towards the solution and government will support to spread this message across Pakistan, he added.

Federal Minister Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri speaking on the occasion said that under the leadership of Imran Khan ‘we will make Pakistan a modern welfare state, religion and state are inseparable and we would not allow anyone to weaken the state of Pakistan’. He said Pakistan is a blessing and everyone of us needs to know its worth. Those who were rejected through votes in general elections and trying to push their agenda using religion but rest assured they will only meet with disappointment, the minister said.

Chairman of Islamic Ideology Council Professor Qibla Ayaz said terrorism hinders national progress the most and even today fighting with this menace our army is sacrificing their lives.

In Waziristan and other terror affected regions, armed forces did extraordinary efforts to rehabilitate those regions and we are proud of that. Those who are trying to associate terrorism falsely with Islam will only meet disappointment in their quest to distract youngsters, he said.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi speaking on the occasion said ‘we need to take the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan, to eradicate terrorism and extremism, all across Pakistan and we won't allow anyone to use "Fatwas of Kufar" to destroy the peace of Pakistan. Those who murder an innocent people through suicide attacks or any other ways will never enter paradise, adding it is the state responsibility to take action against those who use kufar verdicts falsely. Those who wanted to turn Pakistan into Iraq and Egypt tasted defeat and Alhamdulillah Pakistanis totally safe now.

Secretary-General Wafaq ul Madaris Qari Haneef Jalandhri said there is no doubt that suicide attacks are haraam and those who involve in terrorist activities no association with Islam. Those who take guns in the name of Islam are contradicting Quran and Sunnah, Islam doesn't allow anyone to impose verdicts of infidels on anyone, he said and added today the whole nation is standing together against enemies of peace and we won't let them succeed. We are standing beside our armed forces and other institutions in this fight against terrorism.