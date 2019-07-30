Boy killed after being hit by stray bullet

PESHAWAR: A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a stray bullet here. Noor Shahid Shah, a student of grade-8, was playing with his friends when the stray bullet hit him. He was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

People on the social media demanded a ban on the festive firing as well as introducing strict laws to go after those involved in this menace after provincial minister Taimur Khan Jhagra posted about the incident, saying some of the traditions really need to be changed.

The minister said he would ask the capital city police officer to act against aerial firing. He also asked for creating awareness among the public about the celebratory firing.