close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Boy killed after being hit by stray bullet

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

PESHAWAR: A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a stray bullet here. Noor Shahid Shah, a student of grade-8, was playing with his friends when the stray bullet hit him. He was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

People on the social media demanded a ban on the festive firing as well as introducing strict laws to go after those involved in this menace after provincial minister Taimur Khan Jhagra posted about the incident, saying some of the traditions really need to be changed.

The minister said he would ask the capital city police officer to act against aerial firing. He also asked for creating awareness among the public about the celebratory firing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan