Malik moves Senate to discuss PM’s visit to US

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party and Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Tuesday submitted a resolution in the Senate Secretariat to debate in the House on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to the United States and the achievements and impacts on the Pak-US relations.

Through his resolution submitted in the Senate Secretariat, Senator A. Rehman Malik urged that the government should take the Parliament in confidence on the full context, substance and contents of Prime Minister’s visit to USA.

He has also asked that the House should be informed about the peace process in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s role to facilitate this peace process. He said that nation has the right to know about the facts.

In addition, Senator A. Rehman Malik also submitted a question in the Senate Secretariat regarding progress made in the recent visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States.

He asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform and brief the House about the PM visits, its progress and achievements and also about the Pakistan’s offer of peace talk between Afghan Taliban, USA and President Ashraf Ghani.