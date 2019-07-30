Federal minister’s car stolen

KARACHI: The Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication and a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, was deprived of his official car on Tuesday. The incident took place when Maqbool's

Toyota Vigo was parked outside the MQM-P Bahadurabad office located within the limits of the New Town police station.

It was purchased recently and registered in the name of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation. According to the CCTV footage obtained by the police, two unidentified persons could be seen stealing the vehicle at around 8:16am. New Town DSP Zubair Ahmed said an FIR was registered and investigation is underway.