Jewellery shop robbed in Meena Bazaar

Some unidentified robbers broke into a jewellery shop in the Meena Bazaar, it was revealed when the owner arrived at the shop on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the shop, Al-Qaiser Jewellery, within the limits of Azizabad police station. Reacting to the information, the police reached the site and inquired about the incident.

According to SHO Haji Sanaullah, Nasir, the resident of Jamshed Road and the owner of the shop, told the police that the shop remained closed on Sunday a per routine but when he came to the shop on Monday he did not open it due to the heavy rain in the city, adding that everything was normal and the locks were not broken on Monday. Nasir said that the two watchmen of the market were not present when he came. He claimed that a huge quantity of jewellery and cash had been robbed.

The officer said that were no CCTV cameras installed at the shop, however, the CCTV footage of the market had been obtained by the police investigators to initiate investigation. Sanaullah, while quoting the owner of the shop, said that 700 grammes of jewellery and Rs4,50,000 robbed from the shop. He said both the watchmen of the market had been taken into custody to get help in probing the case.