close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Jewellery shop robbed in Meena Bazaar

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Some unidentified robbers broke into a jewellery shop in the Meena Bazaar, it was revealed when the owner arrived at the shop on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the shop, Al-Qaiser Jewellery, within the limits of Azizabad police station. Reacting to the information, the police reached the site and inquired about the incident.

According to SHO Haji Sanaullah, Nasir, the resident of Jamshed Road and the owner of the shop, told the police that the shop remained closed on Sunday a per routine but when he came to the shop on Monday he did not open it due to the heavy rain in the city, adding that everything was normal and the locks were not broken on Monday. Nasir said that the two watchmen of the market were not present when he came. He claimed that a huge quantity of jewellery and cash had been robbed.

The officer said that were no CCTV cameras installed at the shop, however, the CCTV footage of the market had been obtained by the police investigators to initiate investigation. Sanaullah, while quoting the owner of the shop, said that 700 grammes of jewellery and Rs4,50,000 robbed from the shop. He said both the watchmen of the market had been taken into custody to get help in probing the case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi