Suspect involved in 35-hour-long robbery arrested

The Preedy police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in a 35-hour-long robbery at a mobile market in Saddar.

Police officials said that the suspect had been identified as Yasir. During the initial investigation, he confessed to the crime. He told the police that he managed to enter the market on Saturday night and stayed there till Monday morning, adding that he broke the locks of several shops from where he looted dozens of expensive mobile phones worth over Rs45,00,000.

The police said that the suspect was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. The footage also showed that Yasir brought food items with him for his stay in the market. Police officials said he also attempted to break the locks of one the banks in the market but he failed, adding that 80 per cent of the looted mobile phones had so far been recovered from his possession.

Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the District South SSP.