Policeman testifies in Brigade SHO murder case

An anti-terrorism court recorded on Monday the statement of a witness in the murder case of a police inspector and his guard who were killed in a targeted attack nine years ago.

The then SHO of the Brigade police station, Inspector Nasirul Hasan, and his guard, Head Constable Khurram Butt, were killed in a shooting by motorcyclists in Lines Area on July 1, 2010. Another policeman was injured in the firing.

The ATC-XVI judge, who is presiding over the trial inside the central prison, heard the statement of a policeman who was presented as a witness by the prosecution. So far eight witnesses have been examined in the case, according to a court staffer.

Earlier, the court also recorded the statements of a private person and a former judicial magistrate, who conducted an identification parade of the suspects. Witnesses had identified the suspects as the shooters before him and he was asked to corroborate the fact in the court.

Seven suspects -- Ubaid Khursheed alias Ubaid K2, Ishtiaq alias Policewala, Syed Shakir Hussain, Syed Zakir Hussain, Khawaja Faisal, Rafay and Zakir -- have been charged with the murder of the policemen.

Besides them, Nadeem, Shabbir alias Dhobi and Asif alias Chitta, who are said to be the suspects’ accomplices, have been absconding. All the suspects are said to be part of a “hit team” of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Inspector Hasan was an active member of the police team that conducted the Karachi operation in the early 1990s. Most of the policemen who were part of that team have been killed in similar fashion.

The FIR of the incident was registered on the complaint of the state at the Brigade police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempting to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The court has fixed the next hearing on August 10.