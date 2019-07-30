close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Gold market closed due to rain

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

KARACHI: Karachi’s gold bullion market remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to heavy rain in the city, which kept the prices static. Thus, there was no announcement of prices in the local market. Prices were recorded at Rs84,000 per tola and Rs72,016 per 10 gram on Saturday.

