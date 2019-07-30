Gold market closed due to rain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Karachi’s gold bullion market remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to heavy rain in the city, which kept the prices static. Thus, there was no announcement of prices in the local market. Prices were recorded at Rs84,000 per tola and Rs72,016 per 10 gram on Saturday.
