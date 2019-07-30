K-Electric holds 107th AGM

KARACHI: K-Electric held its 107th Annual General Meeting FY17 headed by Ikram Sehgal, Chairman KE Board, a statement said on Tuesday.

The AGM was attended by CEO Moonis Alvi, CFO Aamir Ghaziani, Company Secretary & CPO Rizwan Dalia, and other members of the board. K-Electric profit declined 67 percent to Rs10.42 billion during fiscal year 2017, resulting in earnings per share (EPS) of Rs0.38. The company earned Rs31.81 billion with an EPS of Rs1.15 in FY16, a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said.

The decline was attributed mainly to reduction in tariff level along with change in tariff structure under the new Multi Year Tariff (MYT) for the control period July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2023.

The management apprised shareholders about the power utility’s business plan in view of growing power demand and to strengthen the city’s power infrastructure, including the development of 900MW Bin Qasim Power Station III, 700MW coal-fired power project as well as $460 million Transmission Enhancement Plan.