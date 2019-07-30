Mari Petroleum’s annual profit up 58pc

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Limited’s profit increased 58 percent to Rs24.327 billion for the year ended June 30, 2019, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs6.27, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The company earned Rs15.374 billion with EPS of Rs5.85 during the preceding fiscal year. Mari Petroleum announced final cash dividend at Rs2/share, which was in addition to interim cash dividend of Rs4/share already paid.

Net sales surged 46 percent to Rs59.448 billion in FY2019 buoyed by 64 percent hike in wellhead price of Mari gas field and 12 percent higher oil prices. In FY2019, exploration costs settled at Rs4038 million, up 17 percent year-over-year. Other income clocked in at Rs326.08 million in FY2019 compared to other expense of Rs581.84 million during FY2018.