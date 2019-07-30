close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Mari Petroleum’s annual profit up 58pc

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Limited’s profit increased 58 percent to Rs24.327 billion for the year ended June 30, 2019, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs6.27, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The company earned Rs15.374 billion with EPS of Rs5.85 during the preceding fiscal year. Mari Petroleum announced final cash dividend at Rs2/share, which was in addition to interim cash dividend of Rs4/share already paid.

Net sales surged 46 percent to Rs59.448 billion in FY2019 buoyed by 64 percent hike in wellhead price of Mari gas field and 12 percent higher oil prices. In FY2019, exploration costs settled at Rs4038 million, up 17 percent year-over-year. Other income clocked in at Rs326.08 million in FY2019 compared to other expense of Rs581.84 million during FY2018.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business