Creating employment mostpressing problem for government

LAHORE: Most pressing problem for the government is to create employment. As investors are shy to invest in the declining economy, the government would have to devise prudent development programme from pro-poor subsidies to creating jobs at grass root level.

Employment is important for the poor as the ability to work is their only real asset and they have few safety nets. While having a job can be a path out of poverty, it is still not a guarantee if the net income is insufficient to feed a family.

Creating new jobs requires growth, but in a slowing economy emphasis should be on labour intensive sectors; both in rural and urban areas.

At the rural level, one strategy could be to promote high-intensification agriculture by using more labour to generate more value per unit of labour input; which can help reduce rural unemployment and the underemployment that plagues many poor farmers.

High-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and livestock can generate employment for farmers and agricultural labourers because they are particularly labour-intensive at harvest time.

In all developing countries, when policymakers need to create employment in the short-term, they often look to public works programmes that unfortunately have been abandoned by the present government.

Public works programmes are a popular response to economic shocks like food-price hikes, currency crises, or seasonal unemployment. The cash-starved government should utilise the resources allocated for Benazir Income Support Program by making the transfer of subsidies to poor conditional.

Many developing economies hire and remunerate workers in food or cash as a way to address poverty, while at the same time reaping a public benefit in the form of infrastructure like ports, dams, bridges, and cleaner roads.

These programmes would be a ray of hope to millions of people around the country that eat only the bare minimum of food to keep themselves alive. Every night, they go to bed uncertain whether there will be enough food to eat tomorrow.

Despite having adequate food stocks, we are a food insecure country for the poor; because there is uncertainty about where the next meal will come from.

Public works are a kind of safety net with an economic activity behind them. When looking at social-protection options, prudent governments often prefer public works programmes to cash grants because there is a perception that public works are less likely to lead to dependency.

Moreover, public works programmes provide on job training to workers that help participants get a foothold in the larger job market. Some programmes provide experience to the participants to find permanent jobs, and others successfully link training and skills development with public works.

Eradicating poverty needs dedicated strategies. The oversight on public works programmes should be strict and their execution transparent. Successive past governments fared badly because they failed to stop corruption at grassroots levels.

The level of corruption is so high that hardly 50 percent of resources allocated for development are actually spent on development and rest are pilfered. Resource allocation available with all governments has always been enough for pro poor development programmes.

It was the absence of good governance that created the rot. Spending more money on schools where few teachers, if any, teach or on hospitals where doctors do not attend and have no medicines to give even when they want to, will not improve our social development.

Imposing new rules was not the solution, but transparent implementation of rules already framed would resolve corruption and related issues.

Rules and laws are there, but in a soft state like Pakistan, those rules are never truly enforced. The violators are not punished.

The state would do a great service to the poor if both the provincial and federal governments tackle the issue of massive adulteration in food. Poorer segment of society in the country consumes adulterated food as wholesalers and manufacturers mix everything - from brick dust, soap ingredients of textile dyes - with commonly eaten foods to cheat people.

This exploitation of consumers taxes not only their wallet but health as well. Manufacturers may use cheap fillers that are easily disguised in the spice to increase the volume sold, thereby cutting the cost of pure spice, and thereby increasing the ultimate profit margin.

Some of the common adulterated foods are milk and milk products, flour, edible oils, cereals, condiments (whole and ground), pulses, coffee, tea, confectionary, baking powder, non-alcoholic beverages, vinegar, gram flour, and curry powder.