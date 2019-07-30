Pharma industry needs to focus R&D to increase share in world market

KARACHI: Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry needs to focus research and development and improve quality production to increase its share in the global medicines market, industry officials said.

“There is not a single FDA- (Food and Drug Administration) approved pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Pakistan,” an industry official said. “In such a situation, Pakistan could not compete in the world market.”

Global pharmaceutical market is valued at $650 billion, with an annual growth rate of eight percent, according to local industry’s estimates.The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) projected the global pharmaceutical market to reach nearly $1.430 trillion by 2020. Pakistan’s pharma market is estimated at $2.29 billion with gross value-addition of $1.223 billion, according to the IFPMA.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth $211.674 million during the last fiscal year of 2018/19 as against export of $194.910 million in 2017/18, showing an increase of 8.6 percent, according to the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Export of the pharmaceutical products also increased 29.27 percent to 13,171 tons from 10,189 tons. Pharma exports, however, accounted for small percentage of total exports of around $23 billion during the last fiscal year.

Analysts said pharmaceutical exports are unlikely to make any mark given the long lags in innovation of new products, absence of research and development and increasing inflexibility in setting prices.

In April, the government allowed pharma companies to raise prices of medicines after a long time.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan allowed them to increase prices of 45,000 medicines up to 15 percent, whereas the prices of 463 essential medicines have been increased up to 200 percent – the highest increase in four decades.

Industry officials said medicines worth around Rs10 billion are smuggled annually to Afghanistan.

A major border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was closed in October last following clashes between the two countries’ security forces, leaving hundreds of people and vehicles stranded on both sides. Moreover, Pakistan is building a fence along its volatile border with Afghanistan to curb smuggling. There used to be huge influx of smuggled goods into Pakistan.

An analyst said sales and profits of local companies would be affected following the border closure. “Local companies should develop themselves to compete in the world market instead of relying on smuggling to Afghanistan,” the analyst added.

“The legal exports to the neighbouring country are also in high demand in Afghanistan, as they are much better in quality than the goods from Iran and India.”