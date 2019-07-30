close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
AFP
July 31, 2019

Traditions

Business

AFP
July 31, 2019

Pearl diving boats arrive for the annual pearl diving season on Tuesday off the coast of the port city of Khairan, 100 kms south of Kuwait City. Pearl-diving trips are held annually under the patronage of the Kuwaiti emir in order to keep alive traditions that accompanied the once important national trade of pearl diving, prior to the discovery of oil.

