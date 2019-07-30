Power generation increases to 122,710GWh in FY2019

KARACHI: Power generation rose two percent to 122,710 gigawatt hours (GWh) during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 as contribution of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) and coal significantly improved in the period under review, a brokerage reported on Tuesday.

RLNG-based electricity generation surged 53 percent in FY2019, while coal-fired power output increased 38 percent year-over-year. Share of RLNG in energy mix rose 7.7 percentage points to 23 percent, while share of coal increased 3.5 percentage points to 13 percent in the last fiscal year.

Pearl Securities said a notable rise in coal-based electricity generation indicated the government’s resolve to improve reliance on low-cost power generation. Power production from residual fuel oil (RFO) sharply fell 60 percent year-over-year, while there was 14 percent growth in hydropower generation.

“Going forward, we anticipate the prevailing trend to continue with RLNG and coal-based electricity generation estimated to further increase their share in the country’s overall generation mix,” Pearl Securities said in a report, citing latest data of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

“Moreover, with government eyeing another round of Rs200 billion payments through Pakistan Energy Sukuk-II in order to curtail mammoth circular debt, we expect partial resolution of power sector receivables to not only improve liquidity position of producers but also provide room for further enhancement in country’s power generation.”

In June, total electricity power generation registered two percent year-on-year increase to 13,157GWh. The figure was 12,914GWh in the corresponding month of last year.

“Slender rise in electricity generation during the month is primarily attributed to notable improvement in coal and RLNG-based generation, which exhibited a hefty increase of 34 percent and 11 percent to 2,037GWh and 3,614GWh respectively during June,” the brokerage said.

As expected, furnace oil-based electricity generation declined significantly by 40 percent year-on-year to 695GWh in June. This was due to change in the government’s policy and shift towards other sources of power generation, like coal and RLNG, which are significantly cheaper than furnace oil-combusted generation.

In June, coal-based electricity generation increased 34 percent year-on-year to 2,037GWh. The figure was 1,522GWh during the same month last year.

Hydropower generation improved seven percent year-on-year to 3,840GWh during the month under review, whereas hydropower generation was 68 percent higher month-on-month in June.

According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, cost of generation from coal in June registered an increase of six percent year-on-year and one percent month-on-month to Rs6.09/kilowatt-hour (kWh), whereas power cost from gas rose 31 percent year-on-year and three percent month-on-month to Rs6.19/kWh.

Cost for RFO-based generation increased nine percent year-on-year and seven percent month-on-month to Rs14.29/kWh, while cost of RLNG increased 10 percent year-on-year and seven percent month-on-month to Rs10.20/kWh in June.

In June, share of hydropower generation in energy mix increased 1.4 percentage points year-on-year to 29.2 percent, whereas share of coal-based power generation rose to 15.5 percent. RLNG share improved 2.3 percent year-on-year to 27.5 percent in June. RFO share plunged significantly to a meager 5.3 percent, whereas share of gas declined 1.4 percentage points to 14.3 percent.