close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Army crush Police 13-0

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Army crushed Police 13-0 on the rain-marred day of the 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship match at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi.

Safeer struck four times for Army while Awais, Zahir and Umer scored twice.

Navy played 1-1 draw against Railways. Asad scored for Navy with Umair Sattar netting the equaliser.

PAF thrashed Sindh 4-0 with Mohsin, Shahbaz, Muddasir and Mohibullah netting one goal each.

The match between Wapda and Mari Petroleum was abandoned due to heavy rain. Both teams secured one point each.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports