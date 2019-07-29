Army crush Police 13-0

ISLAMABAD: Army crushed Police 13-0 on the rain-marred day of the 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship match at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi.

Safeer struck four times for Army while Awais, Zahir and Umer scored twice.

Navy played 1-1 draw against Railways. Asad scored for Navy with Umair Sattar netting the equaliser.

PAF thrashed Sindh 4-0 with Mohsin, Shahbaz, Muddasir and Mohibullah netting one goal each.

The match between Wapda and Mari Petroleum was abandoned due to heavy rain. Both teams secured one point each.